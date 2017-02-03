84 Lumber Super Bowl Campaign Shows B...

84 Lumber Super Bowl Campaign Shows Border Wall With a Big Door

A screenshot from 84 Lumber's Super Bowl commercial, which directed viewers to continue the journey with a web video that more clearly addresses the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Building materials company 84 Lumber appeared to use the Super Bowl as a platform to dive head first into the immigration debate raging across the U.S. While 84 Lumber's big game ad doesn't carry an overt message about immigration laws, the 90-second spot and accompanying web video seem destined for controversy given President Donald Trump's embattled executive order on immigration and his plans to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

