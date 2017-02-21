3 Global Factors Including Trump, Brexit That Could Smash Consumer Spending in 2017

Developed markets such as North America and Europe will be bogged down by slowing consumer spending in 2017, as debt, an ageing population and economic stagnation takes hold, analysts at market research firm Euromonitor International predicted in a new report. Euromonitor said that events such as Brexit and the "Trump effect," as they called it, creates political instability that will be "a key challenge going into 2017."

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.