3 Global Factors Including Trump, Bre...

3 Global Factors Including Trump, Brexit That Could Smash Consumer Spending in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Developed markets such as North America and Europe will be bogged down by slowing consumer spending in 2017, as debt, an ageing population and economic stagnation takes hold, analysts at market research firm Euromonitor International predicted in a new report. Euromonitor said that events such as Brexit and the "Trump effect," as they called it, creates political instability that will be "a key challenge going into 2017."

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
loan services Sat Douglasrodgers 1
Appran provide Android App Install Packages wit... Feb 24 Richard 1
Canada Career and Jobs search engine. Feb 12 Patt 1
Go to this website Feb 12 Jazmin9391 1
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Feb 1 zgzl2099 554
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16) Jan '17 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan '17 Move along 4
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC