2017 Bistro Award Winner, Spider Saloff, Appears at Cafe Noctambulo
Award winning vocalist, Spider Saloff performs and evening of jazz classics and original songs with touch of comedy with pianist Ricky Ritzel . Ms. Saloff is thrilled to be receiving the "Ongoing Jazz Artistry Award" from the Bistro Award organization on Monday, March 13th at the Gotham Comedy Club .
