Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ac...

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acxiom Corporation (ACXM) to "Strong-Buy"

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities 16 hr Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Mon South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Sun TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC