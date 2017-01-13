Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) to Hold
According to Zacks, "Blackstone's shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Investment Management industry, over the past six months. Estimates have been going up ahead of the company's fourth-quarter 2016 earnings release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Thu
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC