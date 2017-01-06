Zacks: Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR...

Zacks: Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Forrester Research, Inc. has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

