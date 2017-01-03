Zacks: Analysts Set $45.00 Price Targ...

Zacks: Analysts Set $45.00 Price Target for Viad Corp

7 hrs ago

Viad Corp has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

