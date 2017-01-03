Yahoo's planned name change hangs on hopes Verizon won't back out of deal

Yesterday, Yahoo revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company would change its name after it completes its transformation from an actual business to a corporate wrapper around Alibaba stock. If all goes as planned, CEO Marissa Mayer would step down, the board would be trimmed, and "Altaba" would simply continue to exist as a way for investors to own a chunk of a non-controlling interest in a Chinese e-commerce company.

