WTF? Bethenny Frankel's Ex ARRESTED For Stalking & Harassing The RHONY Vet
On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Real Housewives of New York vet's ex-husband Jason Hoppy was arrested after he verbally harassed her in front of their daughter's school in NYC. Oh dang! It's said the businessman was booked for harassing and stalking Miz Frankel after he threatened to "destroy" her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC