Wpp Plc (WPP) Price Target Raised to ...

Wpp Plc (WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,760 at Berenberg Bank

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price indicates a potential downside of 6.78% from the company's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ice cream sales are climbing 26 min South 1
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities 12 hr spytheweb 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Sun TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,954,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC