WPP Ceo Sir Martin Sorrell on Trump immigration order: 'I have an...

WPP Ceo Sir Martin Sorrell on Trump immigration order
Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of the world's largest advertising company, said Donald Trump's move to sign an executive order temporarily barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from traveling to the US is something the advertising mogul takes an "instinctive dislike" to. Sorrell joins a list of high-profile business leaders - from the chief executive of Goldman Sachs to a swathe of tech CEOs - in reacting to the order, which has temporarily halted visa holders from Iraq, Iraq , Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from traveling to the US.
