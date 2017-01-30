WPP Ceo Sir Martin Sorrell on Trump i...

WPP Ceo Sir Martin Sorrell on Trump immigration order: 'I have an...

Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of the world's largest advertising company, said Donald Trump's move to sign an executive order temporarily barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from traveling to the US is something the advertising mogul takes an "instinctive dislike" to. Sorrell joins a list of high-profile business leaders - from the chief executive of Goldman Sachs to a swathe of tech CEOs - in reacting to the order, which has temporarily halted visa holders from Iraq, Iraq , Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from traveling to the US.

Chicago, IL

