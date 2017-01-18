Words Can Cost You Your Job
Last July, Kevin Roberts, then-chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi, was hosting a 50-person birthday dinner for his daughter-in-law at his home in the U.K.'s Lake District when he got a text message. An interview he'd given to Business Insider weeks before had hit the Internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings
|11 hr
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Mon
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC