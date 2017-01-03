Will the Shoe Get the Boot? Cast Your Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens
Hasbro, the maker of Monopoly, is letting you vote on the tokens you want to see in the next generation of the classic board game. Dubbed the "Monopoly Token Madness Vote," folks will have the opportunity to select eight pieces from a collection of more than 50, including old favorites like the shoe, top hat, thimble and Scottie dog and new designs like a T-Rex, rubber duck, and an emoji.
