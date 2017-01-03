Will the Shoe Get the Boot? Cast Your...

Will the Shoe Get the Boot? Cast Your Vote for the Next Monopoly Tokens

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Hasbro, the maker of Monopoly, is letting you vote on the tokens you want to see in the next generation of the classic board game. Dubbed the "Monopoly Token Madness Vote," folks will have the opportunity to select eight pieces from a collection of more than 50, including old favorites like the shoe, top hat, thimble and Scottie dog and new designs like a T-Rex, rubber duck, and an emoji.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,301

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC