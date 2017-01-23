White House Press Chief Sean Spicer S...

White House Press Chief Sean Spicer Says He Won't Mislead Media

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday said he wouldn't intentionally mislead the press-or the American people-but pushed the media to not create a negative "default narrative" in covering President Donald Trump. Mr. Spicer's attempt at a rapprochement came in a nearly 80-minute press conference during which he answered dozens of questions on topics ranging from immigration to Russia.

