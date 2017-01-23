White House Press Chief Sean Spicer Says He Won't Mislead Media

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday said he wouldn't intentionally mislead the press-or the American people-but pushed the media to not create a negative "default narrative" in covering President Donald Trump. Mr. Spicer's attempt at a rapprochement came in a nearly 80-minute press conference during which he answered dozens of questions on topics ranging from immigration to Russia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.