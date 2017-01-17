Wendy Clark Is Ad Age's 2017 Executive of the Year
When Wendy Clark moved from Coca-Cola to DDB North America at the end of 2015, many in the industry predicted that she'd breathe new life into the rather sleepy Omnicom Group agency. The veteran marketer did that and more-she reinvented the agency model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advertising Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC