Wanda Group, Owned by China's Richest Man, Suffers Rare Revenue Drop

Dalian Wanda Group Co.-run by China's richest man, Wang Jianlin-reported its first revenue decline in at least six years, citing a softening commercial-property market while it makes a shift into entertainment. Dalian Wanda said Saturday that total revenue dropped 13.9% in 2016 from the year before, but didn't disclose its total revenue.

