Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP Announce Global Marketing and Communications Partnership

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has partnered with WPP and selected a team of WPP agencies to operate and develop multiple marketing and communications channels for its retail and wholesale businesses as well as its health and beauty product brands. Sir Martin Sorrell, Chief Executive WPP, Ornella Barra, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and Stefano Pessina, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. announce global marketing and communications partnership.

