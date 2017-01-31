Walgreens Boots Alliance and WPP Announce Global Marketing and Communications Partnership
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has partnered with WPP and selected a team of WPP agencies to operate and develop multiple marketing and communications channels for its retail and wholesale businesses as well as its health and beauty product brands. Sir Martin Sorrell, Chief Executive WPP, Ornella Barra, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and Stefano Pessina, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. announce global marketing and communications partnership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|zgzl2099
|554
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC