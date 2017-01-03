VR, AI and voice: Behind the hype at ...

VR, AI and voice: Behind the hype at CES 2017

Some come to CES for the self-driving cars and smart sprinkler systems; media companies and advertisers are in Las Vegas to talk voice and artificial intelligence. And pour some cold water on virtual reality.

