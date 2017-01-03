VideoAmp and Immersv Bring Virtual Reality to Cross-Screen Ad Campaigns with Targeting and Automa...
VideoAmp , a video platform for the TV and video ecosystem, and Immersv , a virtual reality discovery and advertising platform, announced an agreement to connect Immersv's VR/360 advertising platform with VideoAmp's proprietary user graph, and its screen tensor video ad platform. Under the terms of the partnership, VideoAmp will be able to provide access to 360 video inventory in VR headsets, and run highly targeted and high-quality traffic on the Immersv mobile VR advertising platform.
