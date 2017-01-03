US Supreme Court will not examine tec...

US Supreme Court will not examine tech industry legal shield

2 hrs ago

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a lower court's decision that an online advertising site accused by three young women of facilitating child sex trafficking was protected by a federal law that has shielded website operators from liability for content posted by others. A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2016.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,391 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,227

