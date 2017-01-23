UK toy industry enjoys sales boost and predicts top sellers of 2017
The average UK child received A 350 worth of toys last year, figures suggest, as toys by Lego, Playmobil and Spin Master were predicted to be the top sellers of 2017. Two police command centres, one by Lego and the other by Playmobil, are among the best new toys named at The Toy Fair, an annual trade event at London's Olympia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings (Jul '16)
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC