U O U Usu OaOaO O U'O O U O O U O Oa O U Uoeo O O U Uoeo U Uoe...

Canon, leader in imaging solutions, today announced that it was again ranked first among Japanese companies and third overall for the number of U.S. patents awarded in 2016, according to the latest ranking of preliminary patent results issued by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services in January 2017. As part of its research and development efforts, Canon actively pursues patents in a number of countries and regions, while taking into consideration the business strategies and technology and product trends.

