Business leaders in Davos, traditionally the high priests of globalisation, are talking up the benefits of local production this week to shield themselves from criticism from incoming U.S. President Donald Trump. Elected on a jobs-focused "America First" platform, Trump has taken to Twitter to rebuke major companies like General Motors, Lockheed Martin and United Technologies , either for making goods in Mexico or for the price of their products.
