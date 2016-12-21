Trump Twitter crosshairs: The companies singled out
Donald Trump has singled out a number of companies individually before and after winning the U.S. presidential election. Here's a quick rundown of the businesses he's targeted and what he has said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC