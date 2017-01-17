Trudeau cabinet retreat to confront reality of Trump's presidency

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his federal Liberal government will confront the reality of Donald Trump in the White House as his cabinet members gathered Sunday for a three-day retreat that are to include discussions with an adviser to the new president. Up to now, Trudeau has had a relatively smooth ride guiding Canada's relations with the U.S., thanks to being so simpatico with Barack Obama -- natural allies on climate change, with a close personal relationship that oozed brotherly affection.

