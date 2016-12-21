Three-quarters of enterprises collect...

Three-quarters of enterprises collecting IoT data, says 451 Research

Read more: Computer Weekly

A total of 71% of global businesses are now gathering internet of things data in some form or other, and 90% expect to increase spending over the next 12 months, according to a report produced by analysts at 451 Research.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,761

