The Real Crime Problem Doesn't Make M...

The Real Crime Problem Doesn't Make Much News

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

The Chicago video that features four black suspects assaulting a white man has sparked another discussion about "hate crimes," but it also highlights a phenomenon that has been underreported by a liberal media more interested in political correctness. Crime reporting these days seems more focused on the behavior of the police than on the behavior of criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,924

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC