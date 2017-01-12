The Market Has Already Started to Dum...

The Market Has Already Started to Dump Trump

16 hrs ago

Stocks once regarded as out of favor with the incoming president outperformed following his news conference, confirmation of a move under way in the market for more than a month Markets responded to Donald Trump's rambling news conference on Wednesday by dumping Trump. The dollar and pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were sold, bonds were bought and stocks once regarded as out of favor with the president-elect outperformed.

