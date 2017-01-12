The Market Has Already Started to Dump Trump
Stocks once regarded as out of favor with the incoming president outperformed following his news conference, confirmation of a move under way in the market for more than a month Markets responded to Donald Trump's rambling news conference on Wednesday by dumping Trump. The dollar and pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were sold, bonds were bought and stocks once regarded as out of favor with the president-elect outperformed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Thu
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC