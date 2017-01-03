The business reality of AI and robots
Experts warn of the threat posed by super-intelligent machines, but what does this new era of automation mean for the future of work as we know it? Earlier this year, the Japanese office of advertising agency McCann Erickson announced a new creative director. The new employee underwent the agency's traditional welcoming ceremony alongside 11 college graduates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aurora Era-Banner.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC