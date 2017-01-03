The business reality of AI and robots

The business reality of AI and robots

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Aurora Era-Banner

Experts warn of the threat posed by super-intelligent machines, but what does this new era of automation mean for the future of work as we know it? Earlier this year, the Japanese office of advertising agency McCann Erickson announced a new creative director. The new employee underwent the agency's traditional welcoming ceremony alongside 11 college graduates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aurora Era-Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,036 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC