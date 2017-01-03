Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE...

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Receives Average...

Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the six brokerages that are covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

