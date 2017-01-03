Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Receives Average...
Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the six brokerages that are covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|10 hr
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC