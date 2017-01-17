Success of Swedish 'escape Trump' campaign 'regrettable for the world'

The Swedish company which offered Americans the chance to flee Donald Trump's presidency says the overwhelming attention given to their campaign has provoked mixed emotions, as they prepare to bring it to a close. In November, The Local reported on Stockholm-based advertising agency Round & Round's "Great Trump Escape" campaign, which encouraged Americans to send their portfolios to them for a new position at the company - with the big catch being that they would only be opened if Trump won the US election.

