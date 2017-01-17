Success of Swedish 'escape Trump' cam...

Success of Swedish 'escape Trump' campaign 'regrettable for the world'

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Local

The Swedish company which offered Americans the chance to flee Donald Trump's presidency says the overwhelming attention given to their campaign has provoked mixed emotions, as they prepare to bring it to a close. In November, The Local reported on Stockholm-based advertising agency Round & Round's "Great Trump Escape" campaign, which encouraged Americans to send their portfolios to them for a new position at the company - with the big catch being that they would only be opened if Trump won the US election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings Jan 18 ScarletEssex 2
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities Jan 16 Move along 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan 16 South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Jan 15 TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,615 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC