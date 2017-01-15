Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world
The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, from Bill Gates to Michael Bloomberg, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, according to an analysis by Oxfam released Monday. Presenting its findings on the dawn of the annual gathering of the global political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, anti-poverty organization Oxfam says the gap between the very rich and poor is far greater than just a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|1 hr
|spud
|2
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|3 hr
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Sun
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC