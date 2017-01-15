Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as...

Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world

Read more: The Republic

The gap between the super-rich and the poorest half of the global population is starker than previously thought, with just eight men, from Bill Gates to Michael Bloomberg, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people, according to an analysis by Oxfam released Monday. Presenting its findings on the dawn of the annual gathering of the global political and business elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, anti-poverty organization Oxfam says the gap between the very rich and poor is far greater than just a year ago.

Chicago, IL

