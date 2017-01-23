Sorenson Advertising Rebrands to Relic, Unveils New Website and Logo

Provo- Sorenson Advertising, an established Utah advertising agency, has undergone a total rebrand and is unveiling its new name, Relic, in addition to a new logo and website to reflect new and enhanced service offerings. "I love the name Relic, because it represents a time when ad agencies had one purpose in mind, to drive sales," said Adam Stoker, President and CEO of Relic.

