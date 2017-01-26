Snapchat is reportedly seeking $200 million commitments from...
As Snap Inc. accelerates towards its IPO, the company is reportedly meeting with ad agencies to seek huge commitments of their clients' ad spend for 2017. Snap chief strategy officer Imran Khan and global head of sales Jeff Lucas are asking for amounts of between $100 million and $200 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.
