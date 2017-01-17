Simple move would support local media and raise government revenues

A 20th-century CRA opinion is the only barrier to infusing hundreds of millions of advertising dollars into hard-pressed Canadian media outlets and generating up to $1B annually in new federal revenues at the same time, according to a report released today by the watchdog group Friends of Canadian Broadcasting. Friends is calling on the government of Canada to take a long overdue look at a 20-year-old tax opinion to bring it in line with the 21st-century internet by treating online advertising expenses the same as print or television advertising when it comes to tax deductibility.

