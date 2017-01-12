Simmons First Eyes Downtown Acxiom Bu...

Simmons First Eyes Downtown Acxiom Building in Little Rock

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

Our well-placed insider tells us that Simmons First National Corp. is taking a long, hard look at buying the 188,460-SF building at 601 E. Third St. If the company moves forward with an acquisition, it would facilitate the consolidation of about 200 staffers scattered around town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities 5 hr ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 3
News Ice cream sales are climbing 9 hr South 1
Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help? Sun TheGamingNewf 1
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Jan 12 Canadian 2
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,967,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC