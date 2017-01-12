Simmons First Eyes Downtown Acxiom Building in Little Rock
Our well-placed insider tells us that Simmons First National Corp. is taking a long, hard look at buying the 188,460-SF building at 601 E. Third St. If the company moves forward with an acquisition, it would facilitate the consolidation of about 200 staffers scattered around town.
