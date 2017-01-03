Share on LinkedIn

4 hrs ago Read more: MediaPost

A new study from Wunderman, the WPP digital agency , found that 79% of consumers ages 18-65 in the US say brands must actively demonstrate "they understand and care about me" before they consider purchasing. The work was conducted in partnership with Penn Schoen Berland, also part of WPP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Chicago, IL

