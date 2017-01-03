Search for new VA chief continues

Search for new VA chief continues

3 hrs ago Read more: Federal Computer Week

With 17 days left before Inauguration Day, the Trump transition team is continuing its search for the next secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. On a Jan. 3 call with reporters, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said that President-elect Donald Trump is meeting with Leo MacKay, a senior vice-president at Lockheed Martin, and Joseph Guzman, a professor at Michigan State University.

Chicago, IL

