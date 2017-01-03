Search for new VA chief continues

With 17 days left before Inauguration Day, the Trump transition team is continuing its search for the next secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. On a Jan. 3 call with reporters, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said that President-elect Donald Trump is meeting with Leo MacKay, a senior vice-president at Lockheed Martin, and Joseph Guzman, a professor at Michigan State University.

