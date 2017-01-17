Rivals agree that we need greater clarity about Brexit
Two of the highest profile figures in the Brexit debate this weekend welcomed the Prime Minister's plan for leaving the EU, hailing its focus on negotiation and a careful line on immigration. Theresa May's '12-point plan' for Brexit, outlined last week, has been the big talking point among British business figures, matched only by Donald Trump's arrival in the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Money.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100% Free Adult Classified Ad Listings
|Jan 18
|ScarletEssex
|2
|Immigrant-Rights Rallies Held in 50 U.S. Cities
|Jan 16
|Move along
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan 16
|South
|1
|Is this a good ad? if not could i have some help?
|Jan 15
|TheGamingNewf
|1
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Jan 12
|Canadian
|2
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC