Rivals agree that we need greater clarity about Brexit

Two of the highest profile figures in the Brexit debate this weekend welcomed the Prime Minister's plan for leaving the EU, hailing its focus on negotiation and a careful line on immigration. Theresa May's '12-point plan' for Brexit, outlined last week, has been the big talking point among British business figures, matched only by Donald Trump's arrival in the White House.

