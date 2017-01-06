Richard Rowley Sells 1,348 Shares of ...

Richard Rowley Sells 1,348 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Stock

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Adobe Systems Incorporated VP Richard Rowley sold 1,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $145,759.24.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,688,053

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC