Richard Rowley Sells 1,348 Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Stock
Adobe Systems Incorporated VP Richard Rowley sold 1,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $145,759.24.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC