Review: Collateral damaging for all concerned
Howard is the co-founder of a successful medium-sized advertising agency. But a couple of years back Howard's daughter died, sending him into a psychological tail-spin that he has never even partially recovered from.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Dec 29
|tsjenter16
|552
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC