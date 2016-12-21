Restaurant Visits to Stall in 2017

Restaurant Visits to Stall in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Blue Maumau

U.S. restaurant industry traffic will remain stalled in 2017 in much the same manner it did in 2016, reports global researcher The NPD Group. This year will bring little to no gains in consumer visits for the total U.S. foodservice market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Maumau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) 4 hr tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,564 • Total comments across all topics: 277,571,328

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC