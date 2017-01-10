Publishers Must Think Locally When Ex...

Publishers Must Think Locally When Expanding Globally

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AdExchanger.com

Global media companies - or any global company, for that matter - face a complex set of challenges when they try to equitably invest at the local, regional and global levels. The best chance of success is when all company decision-makers around the world are in sync, which requires a concerted effort that is easier said than done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,991 • Total comments across all topics: 277,684,676

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC