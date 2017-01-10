Publishers Must Think Locally When Expanding Globally
Global media companies - or any global company, for that matter - face a complex set of challenges when they try to equitably invest at the local, regional and global levels. The best chance of success is when all company decision-makers around the world are in sync, which requires a concerted effort that is easier said than done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Jan 3
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC