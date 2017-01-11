Publishers Aren't Seeing Revenue From...

Publishers Aren't Seeing Revenue From Instagram's New Ads

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WSJ Media and Advertising

Unlike Snapchat's ultra -exclusive Discover platform , which is limited to a few dozen partners who commit to creating unique content on a daily basis, any media company can set up an Instagram Stories account. And while Snapchat's partners get a piece of the ad revenue generated on their Discover channels, publishers as of now are not getting any revenue cut from Instagram Stories, which just rolled out its first advertising on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11) Jan 3 tsjenter17 553
News Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ... Nov '16 Corney_Brown 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,504 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC