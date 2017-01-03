Publicis Expected to Name Andrew Swin...

Publicis Expected to Name Andrew Swinand CEO of Leo Burnett North America

Advertising giant Publicis Groupe is expected to appoint one of its former media agency executives, Andrew Swinand, as chief executive of Leo Burnett in North America, people familiar with the matter say, signaling a change in direction for the storied creative agency. The French holding company is also in talks to acquire two small agencies that Mr. Swinand helped build and currently runs: digital marketing shop The Abundancy and analytics firm Ardent.

Chicago, IL

