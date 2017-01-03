Predictive TV Targets Purchasers, Not...

Predictive TV Targets Purchasers, Not Demos: Simulmedia's Zimbalist

People who are fixated on the future of television are missing a great opportunity to mine linear TV right now. And best prospecting asset is a marketer's own first-party data.

