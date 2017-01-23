Plymouth couple charged with rape of young child
This is the 33-year-old woman and a man of 35 who have been charged with the rape and sexual assault of a young child. Sarah Gotham appeared in court alongside Craig Forbes where they were accused of four joint counts of sexual assault against the same youngster.
