Planet Fitness: Be Free

6 hrs ago Read more: Advertising Age

Register to become a member today. You'll get the essential information you need to do your job better, including Planet Fitness, which often pokes fun at "gymtimidation," is launching a new ad campaign to extend its Judgement Free Zone messaging so that people know they can escape all judgment in the world at the brand's gyms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advertising Age.

