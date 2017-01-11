Performance Food prices secondary off...

Performance Food prices secondary offering of 10 million shares at $22.85 a pop

The offering is being underwritten by certain shareholders, including affiliates of The Blackstone Group L.P. and is expected to close on Jan. 13, the company said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

