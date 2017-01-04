People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts
Shares of People's Utah Bancorp have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advertise your forum or website for free! (Jun '11)
|Tue
|tsjenter17
|553
|Maxime Bernier vows to slash CBC funding, stop ...
|Nov '16
|Corney_Brown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC